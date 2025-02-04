Destiny 2: Heresy Act I Launches Today with Star Wars-Inspired Armor and More

Destiny 2: Heresy Act I has officially launched, marking the final Episode in the year of The Final Shape. Guardians can now dive into new storylines, activities, weapons, and subclass Aspects, all while returning to the iconic Dreadnaught from the original Destiny, now under the influence of an Echo.

The highlight of Heresy Act I is The Nether, a new three-player activity where Guardians battle the Taken to prevent their spread across the Sol system. Inspired by Shattered Realm and The Coil, The Nether offers randomized patrol zones, dynamic encounters, and varied objectives. Whether solo or with a fireteam, players can earn boons to enhance abilities and weapons. Expect challenging modifiers like no health regeneration and limited ammo drops, demanding strategic resource management.

The loot pool expands with both new and returning weapons. Favorites from Season of Arrivals return with refreshed perk pools and enhanced crafting capabilities. Additionally, Vault of Glass weapons receive updates, including new perks and the ability to craft them after unlocking their patterns.

Coinciding with Heresy’s launch, Destiny 2 introduces a collection of Star Wars-inspired armor ornaments and accessories. Guardians can channel the Galactic Empire with class-specific sets: Covert Ranger for Hunters, Royal Protector for Warlocks, and Shock Enforcer for Titans. The Interstellar Warfare Antiquities Collection adds themed items like the DS-2 Shell, Advanced Prototype Jumpship, and Repulsorlift Jumpspeeder. New finishers and emotes are also available in Eververse, letting players showcase their galactic style.

On February 7, the Sundered Doctrine dungeon arrives with a Dungeon Race challenge. Fireteams competing in Contest Mode during the first 48 hours can earn exclusive rewards, including a custom trophy for the first verified completion and special emblems with guaranteed Exotic drops for all Contest Mode finishers.

Bungie Rewards offers exclusive collectibles for dedicated players, including the Sundered Doctrine assortment, Delver and Heretic Title pins, and the adorable Knit One, Purr Two emblem—available as a gift with purchase from the Bungie Store throughout the Heresy Episode.

Gear up, Guardians—Heresy Act I is live now.