Titanic Creations, a North American collectibles brand, bridges the vivid worlds of comic and collectibles with two new figures debuting under its Colossal Creatures “Soul Wars” series of articulated monster figures based on original designs inspired by kaiju culture, deadly prehistoric creatures, pulp horror fiction, and the supernatural.

The new figures, Skureaus, a harrowing Scorpion-Cobra hybrid combining two of the desert’s deadliest creatures, and Griffixis, a hellish, razor-toothed, flying maneater, are available now.

Orders for the Skureaus and Griffixis figures are open now at: https://titaniccreations.com.

Skureaus and Griffixis offer fans steeped in horror, kaiju, and monster culture something unique for their collections with eye-catching, one-of-a-kind proprietary designs.

Skureaus -11.8 Inches Long x 6.8 Inches High Poseable Figure

The weapon on super ancient Egypt! A monster that was designed to be controlled and used to weld God like power which also has been buried for thousands of years has been dug up by Nazi archeologists.

Skureaus is controlled from a yellow amulet that is currently in the possession of the Nazi general Rommel. With this super weapon the Nazi’s have been able to easily take all of Egypt and are taking the norther part of Africa at an alarming pass.

The only hope that humanity has against this creature and its evil master is another ancient power that has laid dormant at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean waiting for Skureaus to reawaken. The figure stands 7” tall and is 12” long along with 11 points of articulation.

Griffixis – 11.8 Inches Long x 6 Inches Tall Poseable Figure

A beast from out space! The Griffixis pathogen originally lands on a planet infecting two members of the native population turning them back into children. After this the monster begins to take on traits of all the animals on the planet until it becomes the alpha predator on the planet and is unstoppable.

The first known planet to encounter the beast was the home of the monster Nosferadon. That planet fell in short order after the monster arrived. Where the pathogen was created is still unknown and at this time there is no know way to slow or stop its rapid evolution. The figure stands 4″ tall and is over 12″ long and has 6 points of articulation.

Skureaus and Griffixis complement the release earlier this year of Titanic Creations’ first two figures in the “Soul Wars” product line — TITANICUS and NOSFERADON. Titanic Creations is also developing a graphic novel based on the “Soul Wars” characters that will be published in 2023.