A group of college friends visit a local haunted trail. After many screams and a few nervous laughs, an actual killer approaches the group.

Scared out of their minds, the friends run through the trail, trying their best to get to the end without being killed. After much of the group is slaughtered, the remaining friends make a horrific discovery about who the killer really is.

Directed by Robin Givens (currently directing The Nana Project with Academy Award-Winning actress Mercedes Ruehl, “Batwoman,” “Riverdale,” Horror Noire, The Jenkins Family Christmas, The Family That Preys, Head of State), the film will be released in limited theaters on September 9th and Digital | VOD on September 27th.