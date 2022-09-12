Raven Banner Entertainment is excited to present the North American debut of David Hebrero’s Spanish-language sophomore feature Everyone Will Burn (Y Todos Arderan) at Fantastic Fest in Austin.

Following a world premiere at Sitges, the story of a broken-hearted mother and a strange little girl who appears in her life has traveled the globe, most recently screening at FrightFest in London.

Fantastic Fest info here.

Hebrero directed and co-wrote and produced with Javier Kiran. Hebrero commented: “When we were in lockdown writing this madness of a film we never thought that we would be here at Fantastic Fest sharing space with industry icons. Arriving in North America alongside Raven Banner is a once in a lifetime experience to get to showcase Spain’s new wave of artists. We are pumped and ready to take over Austin!”

In a small village in Leon, Spain, María José (30 Coins and Sexy Killer’s Macarena Gomez) prepares to end her life after failing to get over the death of her son years before. Everything changes when she receives a visit from Lucía, a strange little girl who might be connected to a local legend about stopping an impending apocalypse.

With the enigmatic girl by her side, María José faces the corrupt community, triggering strange events and a series of horrific deaths among the local population.