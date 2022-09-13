This week’s lineup has a little something something for every horror fan. Two classics start us off with master-of-horror John Carpenter’s “The Fog” and the original “Friday The Thirteenth.”
Add a few obscure, “Evil Dead Trap 2: Hideki” and “Slaughter Day Blu-ray Collectors Edition”, with the likes of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Season 3” and you have a pretty eclectic horror selection.
The Fog (1980) – Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray [4K UHD]
When the fog rolls inthe terror begins! This moody horror classic from master of terror John Carpenter (The Thing) and producer Debra Hill (Escape From New York) stars Adrienne Barbeau (Swamp Thing), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Tom Atkins (Halloween III: Season of the Witch), Hal Holbrook (Creepshow) and Janet Leigh (Psycho). Don’t get lost in the fog
The sleepy seaside village of Antonio Bay is about to learn the true meaning of the word “”vengeance.”” This seemingly perfect town masks a guilty secreta past steeped in greed and murder. Exactly 100 years ago, a ship was horribly wrecked under mysterious circumstances in a thick, eerie fog. Now, shrouded in darkness, the long-dead mariners have returned from their watery grave to exact a bloody revenge.
Friday the 13th [4K UHD]
The terrifying first FRIDAY THE 13TH that launched the iconic horror movie franchise comes to 4K UHD! The thrills start when the new owner, and several young counselors, gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake. Years ago, a young boy named Jason Voorhees drowned, and a series of vicious murders occurred thereafter.
Despite locals’ warnings that the place has a “death curse,” the new crew continues to relaunch the camp. One by one, they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer. For those who dare for an extended scare, both the “Unrated” and theatrical cuts are included
The Addams Family 4K Blu-ray
In 4K Ultra-HD with more Mamushka—CREEPIER, SPOOKIER, KOOKIER, ALTOGETHER OOKIER!
The big-screen debut of everyone’s favorite frightening family is packed with plenty of treats, tricks and turns in this limited edition, collectible steelbook that includes director Barry Sonnenfeld’s extended version of the movie, the original theatrical cut, and an assortment of fun special-features.
Massacre at Central High Blu-ray
“A considerable filmmaking achievement… Intelligent and uncompromising.” – Roger Ebert, Sneak Previews
When new student David (Derrel Maury) arrives at Central High, he discovers that it is lorded over by a gang of bullies who rule the school through intimidation and violence. David’s friend Mark (Andrew Stevens, THE FURY) encourages him to join this dominant clique, but instead David stands up for their victims, and the gang cripples him in retaliation. Soon David begins taking steps to end their reign of terror permanently, setting in motion an explosive cycle of killing that may not end until no one is left to graduate! Co-starring Robert Carradine (REVENGE OF THE NERDS), Kimberly Beck (FRIDAY THE 13th: THE FINAL CHAPTER), and Rainbeaux Smith (LEMORA: A CHILD’S TALE OF THE SUPERNATURAL), MASSACRE AT CENTRAL HIGH is the startling American debut of Dutch writer/director Renee Daalder.
While packing in all the sex and violence that drive-in audiences demanded, Daalder also delivers a potent allegory about fascism and power structures in a high-school world where adults are absent. A cult and critical favorite since it’s 1976 release (and an evident influence on the classic HEATHERS), MASSACRE AT CENTRAL HIGH now available in this director approved restoration from Synapse Films.
Evil Dead Trap 2: Hideki
A killer is on the loose in Japan. Young women are being horribly mutilated. Aki, a young woman who works as a film projectionist, is haunted by a childlike ghost. Her girlfriend EMI is a TV news reporter covering the horrible mutilations. EMI introduces Aki to Kurahashi, a married man with a haunted past.
Everyone involved has a dark secret and something evil is taking control of them. They are pawns in a game being played by forces beyond their understanding. This eerie descent into madness takes us on a journey into the abyss and the terrible truth is finally revealed!
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Season 3 Blu-ray
Season 3 of Eli Roth’s History of Horror continues with its winning combination of insightful interviews with masterfully-edited clips from films that have seared themselves into popular culture, framed through sub-genres that speak to the moment.
Director: Kurt Sayenga
Writer: Kurt Sayenga
Starring: Eli Roth, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, Alan Maxson, Mick Garris, Quentin Tarantino
Abandoned Blu-ray
Three friends decide to play The Red Book game. What they don’t know is that in the house evil is waiting to be released.
A long time ago a witch died as part of a satanic ritual. Every question they ask, they get closer and closer to her.
Starring: Emma Roberts, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Shannon
Slaughter Day Blu-ray Collectors Edition
A rarely seen, super obscurity of the shot on video era, and arguably the most insane and ambitious micro budget horror action movie ever made!
In the rural recesses of Hawaii, a pair of friends must fight an ancient evil force brought to life by an occult book that possesses a group of construction workers. Packed from start to finish with kinetic lo fi action scenes, clever camera work and buckets of homemade gore.
Tin Can Blu-ray
As the world faces a deadly plague, humanity’s hope for a cure lies with a scientist who awakens imprisoned in a metal chamber.
She desperately works to escape her confined cell to save the last of humanity.