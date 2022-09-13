From Wild Eye Releasing and director Tory Jones, and starring Halloween’s Dale Miller, beware Wicked Ones this September!

Evil multiplies in this follow up to 2017’s sleeper hit The Wicked One. Set a decade after the events in the first film, survivors Adam and Alex return to Carpenter Falls with their three children – only to be thrust into another confrontation with The Wicked One and two crazed copy cat killers.

Morgan Pyle, Chris Hahn and Lucas Dunaway star in a frighteningly fun mesh of Friday the 13th and The Strangers, Wicked Ones premiering on VOD 9/13 followed be a Special Edition Blu-ray on 11/8/22.