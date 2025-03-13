Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4: A Soundtrack That Shreds

As Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 gears up for its highly anticipated July 11 launch, the hype is cranking to max volume—literally. The game’s soundtrack is a perfect fusion of fresh energy and iconic anthems, designed to fuel those insane trick combos and recapture the legendary THPS vibe.

To get fans amped, Activision has partnered with Spotify to drop the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 playlist. Updated in waves leading up to launch, the playlist is packed with high-energy tracks that embody the spirit of skate culture.

What’s on Tony Hawk’s Playlist?

New Tracks:

Turnstile – Real Thing

End It – New Wage Slavery

Jeff Rosenstock – Head

Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar – Collard Greens

Urethane – Dog Years

… and more on the way!

Returning Classics:

Motörhead – Ace of Spades

CKY – 96 Quite Bitter Beings

Adolescents – Amoeba

Alice In Chains – Them Bones

Denzel Curry – Ultimate

… with even more legendary bangers making a comeback!

This soundtrack isn’t just background noise—it’s an experience. Whether you spent hours perfecting tricks to these tracks or you’re hearing them for the first time, THPS 3+4 is delivering the nostalgia, the adrenaline, and the pure energy of skate culture. Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to drop in! 🛹🎶