Toy Story Meets Brawl Stars: A Nostalgic Holiday Collaboration Unveiled

This holiday season, Brawl Stars fans are in for a delightful surprise as the mobile game transforms into a Pixar-inspired playground, bringing Toy Story into its whimsical universe. From a playable Buzz Lightyear character to exclusive skins, themed game modes, and even a nod to the iconic Pizza Planet Arcade, the collaboration promises to infuse the game with the heartwarming charm of one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises.

Running from December 12 through February 5, players can take control of the legendary Space Ranger himself, Buzz Lightyear. Marking a historic first for Brawl Stars, Buzz is the debut playable character from outside the game’s universe. What makes this addition even more exciting is the range of battle options Buzz brings to the table. With three distinct modes—Laser, Wing, and Saber—players can relive classic moments from the Toy Story films while testing their skills in dynamic new ways.

The partnership doesn’t stop there. Fan-favorite Brawlers will also get a Toy Story-inspired makeover. Colt becomes Woody (Woody Colt), Bibi channels Bo Peep (Bibi Bo Peep), and Jessie transforms into Jessie herself (Jessie Jessie). As if that weren’t enough, Surge will don a Buzz Lightyear-inspired skin once the collaboration concludes, allowing fans to carry a piece of the event with them into the future.

A key highlight of the event is the introduction of the Pizza Planet Arcade. Launching on January 2, this beloved Toy Story setting will come alive in Starr Park, the game’s theme park world. Players can compete to collect Pizza Slices, which serve as a unique in-game currency. These slices can be redeemed for themed cosmetics, such as pins and icons, or even to unlock an entirely new Brawler. To amp up the excitement, the game will feature three limited-time modes inspired by the arcade’s chaotic and nostalgic vibes, providing fresh ways to brawl and embrace the spirit of Toy Story.

Whether you’re a Brawl Stars veteran or a Pixar enthusiast, this collaboration is packed with nostalgic thrills and innovative gameplay that are sure to make the holiday season unforgettable. So, get ready to dive into Starr Park, collect your Pizza Slices, and blast off with Buzz Lightyear—because this crossover is not to be missed.