TURNSTILE Drop Double Music Video Ahead of New Album ‘Never Enough’

TURNSTILE are back in a big way, sharing a double music video for their new tracks “SEEIN’ STARS” and “BIRDS.” Both songs are lifted from their hotly anticipated album Never Enough, set to drop June 6th. Directed by band members Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, the visual pairing offers an exhilarating glimpse into TURNSTILE’s evolving sound. Notably, “SEEIN’ STARS” features guest vocals from Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes and Paramore’s Hayley Williams, adding even more depth to the track’s soaring energy.

Earlier this month, TURNSTILE officially announced Never Enough, unveiling its title track with another Yates and McCrory-directed video. This upcoming release marks the band’s first full-length project in four years, following the critical success of Glow On, which scored them four GRAMMY nominations.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their home base in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by Yates himself and promises a fearless, genre-blurring journey. The band describes it as a restless and transformative evolution—one that cements their status as one of the most forward-thinking forces in modern rock.

Never Enough is now available for pre-order, with exclusive limited edition vinyl variants up for grabs in the band’s official store. With TURNSTILE’s reputation for high-energy anthems and boundary-pushing artistry, June 6th can’t come soon enough.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = EU/UK headline dates

6/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge

6/7 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2025

6/11 – Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras *

6/13 – London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025

6/14 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025

6/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer *

6/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna *

6/21 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025

6/23 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal *

6/25 – Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

6/28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025

6/29 – Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025

7/12 – Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025

10/17 – 10/18 – Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025