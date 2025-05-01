North Mississippi Allstars Unveil “Stay All Night”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

North Mississippi Allstars return with Still Shakin’ on June 6, 2025 via New West Records. The 11-track album was produced by Luther & Cody Dickinson. Still Shakin’ follows their acclaimed 2022 album Set Sail, which No Depression said was “their most soulful, funky creation to date.”

To make their twelfth album, the North Mississippi Allstars went back to the beginning—namely, their 2000 debut, Shake Hands with Shorty. Luther Dickinson says, “Still Shakin’ is a celebration of our life-changing first album, which we released 25 years ago, and a love letter of appreciation to everyone who supported us and kept us in the game all these years. In the spirit of our debut, we recorded Mississippi classics that despite inspiring us to start the band in 1996, we have yet to record. We also wanted to feature our fantastic band mates Joey Williams and Rayfield “Ray Ray” Hollman who inspire us to no end. Their contributions elevate NMA to new heights.” Still Shakin’ is a daringly inventive expansion of that album, showing how much the Dickinson Brothers have grown in the last 25 years. The point wasn’t to re-create the sound of Shake Hands with Shorty, but to recapture that spirit of invention and excitement. Back in the day, the Allstars came up with the phrase “Modern Mississippi Music” to describe their collision of styles and attitudes: an obsession with Mississippi Hill Country and Sacred Steel cross-bred with their punk/psychedelic jams. Still Shakin’ embodies that idea with every note and incorporates wild explorations, weird experiments, and unexpected influences into their sound.

Now, they’ve premiered the album highlight “Stay All Night.” Luther Dickinson said, “In the 90’s, we would play weekend shows around the south. We’d race home after the Saturday show, driving overnight to sleep all day until it was time to go to Junior Kimbrough’s Juke Joint, a truly enchanted, ramshackle nightclub on the side of a dark, two-lane highway. The multi-generational musical families of Junior and R.L. Burnside would take turns playing the anthems of North Mississippi for a moonshine corn liquor-fueled, mixed crowd of old-timers dancing with the wild-eyed underaged students from the University and musicians. In true folk music fashion, each family would play their own versions of the same songs with each family member even having their own stylistic version of the same songs. This felt totally natural to Cody and I who grew up watching our father, Jim’s community doing the same thing with their repertoire.” Continuing, “Though always a Junior Kimbrough favorite, NMA has never recorded ‘Stay All Night’ until now, featuring Junior’s son Robert Kimbrough on vocals and guitar (recorded at Duwayne Burnside’s Juke Joint, just down the road from Junior’s old spot) and NMA bandmate Joey Williams (Blind Boys of Alabama) as well Jojo Hermann (Widespread Panic).”

Still Shakin’ will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited red color LP edition autographed by the band, as well as a limited autographed CD edition will be available via Independent Retailers. A limited-to-600 yellow color LP autographed by the band will be available via Heady Wax Fiends. An autographed CD edition, as well as an exclusive & very limited silver “25th Anniversary Pressing” autographed by the band, are both available for pre-order now directly via NEW WEST RECORDS.