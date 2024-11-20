War Robots: Frontiers brings Explosive Mech Action to PlayStation and Xbox with the Console Playtest

War Robots: Frontiers launches Console Playtest on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One from November 20 to December 4 as it prepares for launch in early 2025

MY.GAMES announced that its multiplayer mech shooter War Robots: Frontiers is hosting a console playtest for the first time on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, whilst showing off the game in its glory in a new trailer.



This will mark the first time players can step into the cockpit on consoles during this playtest that’s running from November 20 to December 4. Players won’t have to wait too long to play the full game, as it’s currently slated for release in early 2025.



War Robots: Frontiers is a competitive online mech shooter in which teams of six players face off against each other in explosive robot mayhem. Players drop into the unclaimed frontier of the Wild Ten, a newly discovered planetary system that three megacorporations are vying to control in a cold war, where mercenary Robot Pilots are the primary combatants.



Players assemble a garage of five destructive and fully customizable war machines that can take on various roles, including sturdy defenders, cunning flankers, scrappy assault mechs, or strategic tacticians. Players are free to mix and match more than 60 Robot Parts, more than 20 weapons, 3 Titan Heavy Mechs, and special modules that grant abilities like smoke screens, missiles, and more to create a mech that fits their playstyle and makes them masters of the battlefield. New tactical options can be unlocked through teamplay, and each player can call in their ultimate gambit: a giant Titan-class mech to truly push their advantage.



The Console Playtest features three maps: the fiery refinery Catalyst, the towering industry of Fissure, and the city-spanning Spectrum, as well as three modes: Warp Rush, Team Deathmatch, and Last Robot Standing. Warp Rush sees players capture strategic points on the map, Team Deathmatch needs no introduction, and Last Robot Standing is all about players ensuring they quickly eliminate the enemy team. In all modes players have to smartly manage the deployment of their robots, since they are a valuable commodity and respawning is often limited by either time or volume. Making the best decision to suit the mission at hand and their team’s state of play is a hallmark of an excellent pilot.



To become part of the console playtest, players can visit the dedicated website where it will guide them through the process of securing the key.