Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Receives One New Free Update – The Forsaken Temple

December 9, 2024
Pete Bailey

Fatshark announced that the first update to Versus is coming on December 17 and that the new free level ‘The Forsaken Temple’ is available to all owners of Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

The Forsaken Temple is the first level of the three-part adventure, Verminous Dreams. The Heroes embark on a new adventure to investigate a mysterious elven Temple. Something malevolent is happening at the Temple, and it’s up to you to uncover the truth. 

The Forsaken Temple is a free update to all Warhammer: Vermintide 2 owners, on all platforms. Parts two and three are set to release in 2025.

On December 17, Vermintide 2 players on PC will receive the first update to Versus: a new playable boss, the Rat Ogre.



