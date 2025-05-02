“Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)” by The Cure taken from MIXES OF A LOST WORLD

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

The Cure returns to the forefront of musical innovation with MIXES OF A LOST WORLD, a bold new remix collection born from their acclaimed #1 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD. Conceived and compiled by Robert Smith himself, this set gathers an eclectic lineup of electronic and alternative visionaries — including Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital, and more — to reimagine the band’s latest chapter.

For devoted fans and new listeners alike, the deluxe edition expands the journey even further, featuring additional remixes from Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad, and Trentemøller. Among the standout moments is Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s haunting remix of “Warsong.” Speaking about his approach, Moreno explains, “I chose Warsong to remix as it’s one of those slow-building, brooding musical pieces that have always drawn me into The Cure’s music. My idea was to strip it back slightly and bring in rigid, mechanical percussion and some down-pitched vocals to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel while maintaining the core beauty of what existed.” His version, alongside fresh takes from Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold, is available now.

Fans can choose from multiple formats: a 2LP black vinyl set with gatefold sleeve, a double CD with a 6-panel digisleeve and foldout poster, or a limited double cassette featuring exclusive packaging, only available through The Cure’s store.

Longtime collaborator Andy Vella has also reworked the album’s visuals, keeping in theme with Songs Of A Lost World by incorporating Bagatelle, a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat, bringing a familiar yet fresh visual identity.

Formed in 1978, The Cure’s legacy spans over 30 million albums sold, multiple Glastonbury headlines, and their 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With Songs Of A Lost World topping charts in fifteen countries, MIXES OF A LOST WORLD stands as a celebration of their timeless influence — now refracted through a modern, electronic lens.