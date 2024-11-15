070 Shake Redefines Boundaries with New Album ‘Petrichor’

Cue the rain—070 Shake is back. The enigmatic artist has dropped her long-awaited third album, Petrichor, via Def Jam Recordings. Executive-produced alongside her trusted collaborator Dave Hamelin, Petrichor might just be Shake’s most daring and intimate project yet. Mixing acoustic guitars, haunting piano lines, and ominous synths with dembow rhythms, hip-hop beats, and a hint of psychedelia, the album feels like a raw diary entry turned sonic odyssey. Shake continues to defy genre and expectations, proving she’s playing on a field all her own.

But Shake isn’t stopping at the album. She’s set to take the world by storm with a 2025 headline tour, kicking off January 21st in Atlanta. The North American leg will bring her to cities like Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and New York, before crossing the Atlantic for shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and London. Fans eager to catch her live should mark their calendars—the exclusive presale starts Tuesday, November 19th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Petrichor: A Collaborative Feast

Shake has always been one to share the spotlight with meaningful collaborators, and Petrichor is no exception. Courtney Love lends her voice to a spine-tingling cover of Tim Buckley’s 1970 classic “Song to the Siren,” featuring fellow Hole alum Melissa Auf der Maur—the first time the two have recorded together since their band’s heyday. City Girls’ JT spices up the mystical “Into Your Garden,” while Nashville’s Cam brings euphoric energy to “Never Let Us Fade.”

The album’s emotional pinnacle might just be “Blood On Your Hands,” a spoken-word duet featuring Shake’s partner Lily-Rose Depp. The track brims with heartbreak and devotion, as Depp reads from a letter she penned to Shake: “I cannot begin to untangle myself from you.” Their chemistry also takes center stage in the cinematic double-track single “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues.” In the accompanying video, Depp plays a femme fatale to Shake’s elusive lover, set against a ‘50s jukebox haze that morphs into distorted bass-heavy chaos.

The Smell of Salvation

If you’re wondering about the meaning behind the album’s title, Petrichor is the word for that earthy aroma after rain hits dry ground. For Shake, it’s a metaphor for finding peace amidst chaos. “It brings me to this part of myself where I feel oneness with everything that I’ve ever been through, every age that I’ve ever been,” she says. That sentiment echoes across the album as she explores salvation, self-doubt, and the vices that weigh her down.

A Vision Beyond Sound

Alongside the album, Shake released a stunning visual for the standout track “Elephant.” Filmed in L.A. on the same night as her performance at A Night at the Ballet, the video features choreography by Zoi Tatopoulous (known for work with FKA Twigs) and a captivating appearance from dancer Violetta Komyshan. The performance transforms the textures of Petrichor into something tangible, fusing music and movement in a way that only Shake could dream up.

Building a Legacy

Since her breakout year in 2018, the New Jersey native has carved out her own lane with her otherworldly voice and futuristic sound. From her critically acclaimed debut Modus Vivendi (2020) to the boundary-pushing You Can’t Kill Me (2022), Shake has never been one to play it safe. In 2023, she added a No. 1 UK single to her resume with RAYE’s “Escapism,” which dominated charts worldwide.

With Petrichor, Shake doubles down on her artistry, diving deeper into her psyche while experimenting with orchestral arrangements, live instrumentation, and her signature raw edge. It’s a bold statement, and one that confirms what her fans have always known: 070 Shake is in a league of her own.

Upcoming Live Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

1/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

1/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

1/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

1/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

1/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

1/29 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

2/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

2/4 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

2/5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

2/7 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

2/8 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

2/9 – Minneapolis, MI @ First Avenue

2/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

2/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

2/15 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

2/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

2/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

2/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

2/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

UK/EU Tour Dates:

3/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

3/27 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

3/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

3/31 – London, UK @ KOKO