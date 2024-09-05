ARK: Bob’s Tall Tales – Steampunk Ascent Launch Trailer

Strap on your goggles and gear-up for an incomparable journey into the dark heart of Aberration! This hauntingly beautiful, derelict ARK is a sci-fi themed, vertigo-inducing, bioluminescent cave system. Survivors will drop onto a damaged, radioactive ARK, featuring a myriad of lush underground biomes containing exotic new creatures and gear to be acquired or crafted, along with dangerous surprises and horrors untold. All ARK: Survival Ascended owners get this massive ARK: Aberration Ascended Expansion Pack for free, along with that dark world’s new community-voted creature, Yi Ling, a giant bat-winged dinosaur.

Meanwhile, ARK: Survival Ascended today released its initial implementation of AMD FidelityFX Frame Interpolation, resulting in an +80% average frame rate boost on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC for most GPU’s.

Also newly available today is Bob’s Tale Tales – Steampunk Ascent! This second entry in the larger-than-life Bob’s Tall Tales series takes you beyond the underground chaos of Aberration and into a world where gears, cogs, and steam power reign supreme! The saga is narrated by ARK’s legendary “Bob” (Karl Urban, The Boys) to young Meeka, (Auliʻi Cravalho, Moana), recounting his absolutely pivotal role within ARK’s epic storyline.

Each entry in Bob’s Tall Tales delivers unique creatures and vehicles, and with Steampunk Ascent, you can defy the subterranean depths by Zeppelin Airship, swing from luminous spider-silk strands with the new ‘Cosmo’ tame, and meet SIR-5rM8 (voiced by Alan Tudyk, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) a trusty clockwork-robot companion! Gum up adversaries with viscid projectiles, and even evade attacks with a wondrous watch that allows you to slip backwards to safety! SIR-5rM8 will be at your side to help brave the lethal underworld while also automating all domestic survival chores. Additionally, within Steampunk Ascent, players will unlock:

3 New Weapons & Tools

11 New Structures

40+ Cosmetic Structure Skins

15 New Player Character Cosmetics

1 New Creature Saddle Cosmetic

The final Bob’s Tall Tale – Wasteland War – will be released alongside the Extinction Expansion Pack in late 2024.

Steampunk Ascent introduces Cosmo, a web-slinging tame, and a new gear-shifting steampunk-themed adventure.

Haven’t yet experienced ARK: Survival Ascended? The base game is on sale for 33% off (Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S), while Bob’s Tall Tales DLC is 20% off and Fantastic Tames: Pyromane is 20% off for a limited time.