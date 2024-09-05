Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Early Unlock Starts

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 officially releases worldwide September 9, 2024. Grab the Gold or Ultra Editions via online stores on PC, Xbox, or Playstation to play now.

Focus Entertainment and developers Saber Interactive are thrilled to present their Launch Trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Years of passion, dedication, and hard work have gone into the creation of this action-packed, guns-blazing third-person shooter where players will be defending the Imperium as one of humanity’s strongest warriors against the horrors of the galaxy. Gold and Ultra Editions owners can now jump in the fight ahead of the game’s full release on September 9, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Those who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultra Editions of the game now have early access to Space Marine 2. A full-blown single-player campaign is partnered with PvE missions and PvP matches to deliver fun and violence in equal measure for all players.

Across all modes, embody the brutality and superhuman skill of a Space Marine as you fight against the worst the galaxy has to offer. Smash xenos skulls in close combat with superhuman strength and a flesh-sundering chainsword. Unleash heavy weaponry with the power to decimate whole battlefields and annihilate the enemies of Mankind. Combine the two in a whirlwind of bloody combat as you bring victory for humanity.

Enjoy the campaign alone or with friends as every mode is fully co-op enabled, with customisable characters for PvE missions and PvP battles that can be upgraded as you play. More content is also on the way with additional missions, new enemies, new weapons, and much more now in development for post-launch support!