NFL 2K Playmakers Season 1 and New Gamechangers Mode Launch

2K and the NFL are amping up the hype for the new season with the launch of Season 1 and the introduction of the all-new Gamechangers mode in NFL 2K Playmakers, the free-to-play, card-battling mobile game from Cat Daddy Games. Just as the NFL 2024 season kicks off, NFL 2K Playmakers is taking the action to another level, integrating real-time NFL stats into the gameplay. To mark this milestone, San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel and Bay Area rap icon E-40 have joined forces in a fresh trailer, challenging players to “Make Every Snap Count!”

Gamechangers mode isn’t just a gimmick—it’s fueled by live NFL data, giving players the chance to put their football smarts to the test. Here’s how it works: you assemble your dream team of NFL cards, predict weekly game outcomes, and rake in rewards based on how those games play out in real life. The more accurate your picks, the bigger your in-game haul.

To sweeten the deal, on September 5, NFL 2K Playmakers is handing out a free pack to celebrate the NFL Kickoff. This pack includes a Gold Tier Deebo Samuel Card, a game-changer in its own right, whether you’re bolstering your seasoned roster or just getting started. But that’s not all—mark your calendar for September 6, when the NFL heads to Brazil for its first game in the country. In honor of this historic event, players can snag special Brazil-themed cards through in-game activities like the MVP Mixup Mode or by picking up the Kickoff Pack in the store. These exclusive cards will also be playable in the Gamechangers mode, adding a touch of international flair to your strategy.

Keep your eyes glued to the official NFL 2K Playmakers social channels for the latest updates on how to earn these coveted cards. This season, it’s all about making your predictions count and proving you’ve got the chops to dominate on and off the field.