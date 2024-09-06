Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 Lands on PC

Larian Studios is proud to announce that Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch is now available on PC, with console and Mac versions arriving in October! Today’s update is a big one, bringing brand-new Evil Endings, revamped split-screen gameplay, and our very own official modding toolkit.

Following a successful period in closed beta, the launch of the modding toolkit marks a key moment for Baldur’s Gate 3, as the community becomes empowered to unleash their full creativity upon the Sword Coast – what could possibly go wrong?

Players will now be able to access a range of new mods from within the game, and even try their hands at making some themselves. A full modding Q&A can be found at https://mod.io/g/baldursgate3/r/modding-guidelines.

The new patch also adds improvements to Honour Mode, including new Legendary Actions, as well as numerous bug fixes for Origin Character and Dark Urge playthroughs. There may even be a way for a certain Tiefling bard to join the party…for a time. Just don’t get too attached.

Finally, to celebrate Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary and commemorate all the nat 20s rolled across numerous adventures, the game is now on sale on Steam at its highest ever discount of 20% off until September 9.

Full patch notes and more information can be found at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.