“Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” Physical Editions Available to Pre-Order on PC & Consoles

Limited Run Games and Aspyr have teamed up to bring Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to players with an all-new physical release. Standard, Premium, and Master Editions are available to pre-order for four weeks, starting today. The Premium and Master Editions of this fan-favorite Star Wars title include several collectibles available exclusively in these Limited Run Games collector’s editions, including lithograph prints, a SteelBook, a hardcover strategy book, and more. In addition, both collector’s editions include a numbered certificate of authenticity and will be available for both modern consoles and PC.

Limited Run Games is excited to give this timeless Star Wars adventure a premium collector’s release, allowing new players and long-time fans to experience this classic third-person action adventure.

Standard Edition (Switch, PS5 & Xbox Series X) $34.99

Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Premium Edition (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC) $89.99

Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Commemorative Coin

Jango Fett Enamel Pin

SteelBook

Reversible 12” x 18” Poster

Premium Foil Box

Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Master Edition (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC) $174.99

Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Commemorative Coin

Jango Fett Enamel Pin

SteelBook

Reversible 12” x 18” Poster

Premium Foil Box

Lithograph Prints

Bounty Tracking Journal with Sticker Sheet

Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Hardcover Strategy Guide

Metal Mythosaur Skull

In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.