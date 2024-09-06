“Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” Physical Editions Available to Pre-Order on PC & Consoles

Limited Run Games and Aspyr have teamed up to bring Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to players with an all-new physical release. Standard, Premium, and Master Editions are available to pre-order for four weeks, starting today. The Premium and Master Editions of this fan-favorite Star Wars title include several collectibles available exclusively in these Limited Run Games collector’s editions, including lithograph prints, a SteelBook, a hardcover strategy book, and more. In addition, both collector’s editions include a numbered certificate of authenticity and will be available for both modern consoles and PC.
Limited Run Games is excited to give this timeless Star Wars adventure a premium collector’s release, allowing new players and long-time fans to experience this classic third-person action adventure.
Standard Edition (Switch, PS5 & Xbox Series X) $34.99
- Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
Premium Edition (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC) $89.99
- Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- Commemorative Coin
- Jango Fett Enamel Pin
- SteelBook
- Reversible 12” x 18” Poster
- Premium Foil Box
- Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
Master Edition (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC) $174.99
- Includes a physical copy of STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- Commemorative Coin
- Jango Fett Enamel Pin
- SteelBook
- Reversible 12” x 18” Poster
- Premium Foil Box
- Lithograph Prints
- Bounty Tracking Journal with Sticker Sheet
- Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
- Hardcover Strategy Guide
- Metal Mythosaur Skull
In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi.
- Relive the Timeless Tale: Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaption optimized for today’s consoles and hardware.
- Armed to the Teeth: Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord, and pure Mandalorian Rage.