Bleach: Brave Souls Rings in the New Year with Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons and Stellar Rewards

If you’re a Bleach: Brave Souls fan, KLab Inc. has delivered a Bankai-level reason to get hyped. The mobile 3D action game is unleashing the New Year Special – Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Fervor starting December 31 (JST/UTC+9). This new summon banner, revealed during the Year End Bankai Live 2024, features fresh Thousand-Year Blood War versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Senjumaru Shutara, and Askin Nakk Le Vaar—all arriving as powerful 5-star characters ready to shake up your roster.

What’s New in the Summons?

The Thousand-Year Blood War 2025 lineup brings these iconic characters to life with updated designs and skill sets that are sure to dominate in PvE and PvP battles alike. Whether you’re a long-time Bleach fan or just diving into the world of Brave Souls, these additions make a strong case to hit that summon button.

Campaigns Galore to Celebrate 2025

It wouldn’t be a proper Brave Souls event without a flurry of campaigns to sweeten the pot. Here’s what you can look forward to:

New Year 2025 Choose a 6-Star Summons : Handpick a 6-star hero to bolster your team.

: Handpick a 6-star hero to bolster your team. New Year Gift Campaign : A chance to win big with prizes like an Xbox console and exclusive Brave Souls merchandise.

: A chance to win big with prizes like an Xbox console and exclusive Brave Souls merchandise. New Year’s Day Repost Campaign: Flex your social media game for some extra rewards.

And that’s just scratching the surface. KLab has plenty more surprises in store to keep the festivities going strong.

Ring in the New Year, Brave Souls Style

With its dynamic roster updates and generous campaigns, Bleach: Brave Souls is the perfect way to dive into 2025. Whether you’re a battle-hardened veteran or a fresh recruit to the Soul Society, now’s the time to log in, summon, and celebrate.

Don’t miss the action—prepare your orbs and get ready to unleash your Bankai!