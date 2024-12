Death on the Nile is an adventure-detective game, offering a fresh twist on Agatha Christie’s famous story. Set in the lively 1970s, play as Hercule Poirot and detective Jane Royce as they solve two connected mysteries.

Dive into a journey filled with intrigue, deception, and unexpected revelations.

Prepare your little gray cells for Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.