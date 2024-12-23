Out of the Darkness and Into the Fray: Ayasa: Shadows of Silence Demo Hits Steam

Grab your lanterns and brace yourselves for a dive into the shadows—Ayasa: Shadows of Silence has landed on Steam with a playable demo that’s equal parts haunting and exhilarating. The indie platformer from Aya Games invites you into its beautifully broken world to tease the full experience set to launch in 2025.

This isn’t just another gloomy platformer—Ayasa: Shadows of Silence is a carefully crafted blend of puzzles, exploration, and the kind of nerve-wracking chases that’ll leave your palms sweaty and your heart racing.

Welcome to the Inverted World

In Ayasa: Shadows of Silence, you step into the shoes of Ayasa, a lone hero navigating the Inverted World—a realm torn apart by a cosmic battle of light and dark. Darkness has overtaken the land, and it’s up to Ayasa to restore the delicate balance by braving six fractured lands, each representing facets of human struggle like Faith and Greed.

Armed with remnants of light and unique powers, Ayasa’s journey promises a mix of tension, wonder, and ingenuity. According to Aya Games CEO Edgar Janoyan, the demo is just a taste of the gripping experience ahead.

“We wanted players to feel the tension and beauty of Ayasa’s journey while solving intricate puzzles and surviving dangerous encounters,” says Janoyan. “This demo is just the beginning.”

What’s in the Demo?

Here’s what you can sink your teeth into right now:

A Glimpse of the Inverted World : Navigate one of the game’s major areas—a beautifully eerie landscape riddled with puzzles and environmental hazards.

: Navigate one of the game’s major areas—a beautifully eerie landscape riddled with puzzles and environmental hazards. Ayasa’s Unique Powers : Experiment with game-changing abilities like time manipulation, invisibility, and energy control, which you’ll need to survive both puzzles and the lurking enemies.

: Experiment with game-changing abilities like time manipulation, invisibility, and energy control, which you’ll need to survive both puzzles and the lurking enemies. Atmospheric Challenges : Expect heart-pounding chase sequences and puzzles that demand both brains and bravery.

: Expect heart-pounding chase sequences and puzzles that demand both brains and bravery. A Peek into the Lore: The demo sets the stage for the game’s deeper narrative, introducing Ayasa’s quest and the mythos of Tash, the Absolute.

A Road to 2025

Aya Games isn’t stopping with this demo. Regular updates will polish and expand the experience in the lead-up to the full release in 2025. And when the complete game drops, expect to see it on just about everything: PC, PS4/5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck.

So what are you waiting for? The Inverted World beckons, and Ayasa’s journey is only just beginning. The shadows are waiting—will you step into the fray?

Head over to Steam now and get your first taste of Ayasa: Shadows of Silence.