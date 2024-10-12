Camila Cabello Joins Vevo to Perform Latest Single “Godspeed”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Vevo releases Camila Cabello’s Official Live Performance of “Godspeed.” “Godspeed” follows Camila’s previously released performance of “Dade County Dreaming.” Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Camila Cabello and Vevo previously worked together in 2022 for Official Live Performances of “Bam Bam,” “Familia,” “No Doubt,” “Lola,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Vevo and Camila Cabello closely collaborated to create a youthful space in the style of a child’s bedroom. The concept and staging of the bedroom came directly from Camila, and acted as a metaphor for the current transitional period of her life, and set a perfect stage to showcase the wildly dynamic range of musical styles and emotions on the C,XOXO. Hidden among the set are 30+ Easter eggs – from clocks set to “3:05” as a reference to Miami, to postcards from her birthplace Havana, to framed photos of her family and pets, to Owl figurines as a nod to collaborator Drake and more, Camila’s personal touches were everywhere. With these personal touches surrounding them, Camila delivered a masterclass in creative expression.