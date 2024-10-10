Skilla Baby And 4Batz Release “So Bad” Music Video

Detroit’s rising rap star Skilla Baby is back with a bang, dropping the electrifying new video for his single “So Bad” featuring fellow XXL Freshman Classmate 4Batz. This hard-hitting tribute to loyal women arrived just in time for Skilla’s birthday celebrations, which saw the rapper host a pair of epic hometown shows, creatively directed by none other than the multi-talented Teyana Taylor. The star-studded events included guest appearances from rap heavyweights like Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Bfb Da Packman, and more, proving that Skilla Baby’s hometown love runs deep.

The “So Bad” video, directed by the in-demand Anfy (whose credits include GloRilla and Tee Grizzley), kicks off with a squad of women making plans to hit up a Skilla Baby house party. Once they arrive, it’s all luxury and vibes—poolside lounging, tennis court flexing, and chandelier-lit turn-ups in a lavish mansion. The visual premiered on BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, and lit up the Paramount billboards in Times Square. It’s already got co-signs from major outlets like XXL, The Source, VIBE, HipHopDX, and HNHH.

Musically, “So Bad” opens with horns that hit like a grand entrance, layered over booming bass and snapping drums. Skilla Baby slides effortlessly into the beat, dropping bars about loyalty, success, and spoiling the ones who hold him down. “My bankroll blue, she get Tiffany too / She wanna go to Turks, I pay for the whole crew,” he boasts, making it clear that he’s no stranger to treating his girl right. 4Batz jumps in with a similarly braggadocious verse, rapping, “My b**ch magazine-bad, like she been in Vogue / Celine up on her hip, Chanel up on her toe.” The track’s production comes courtesy of YPM Carter, Higherrside, and Dizzy Banko, giving it a cinematic, larger-than-life feel.

2024 has been nothing short of massive for Skilla Baby. This July, he dropped the deluxe edition of The Coldest, his breakout mixtape, adding four new tracks including the fan-favorite “Booby Trap on the River” featuring BossMan Dlow. The visuals keep coming too—Skilla’s been on a roll with cinematic releases like “Project X (G6),” “Misfit,” “Bulletproof,” and “Free Big Meech.” With over 100 million streams of The Coldest under his belt, he’s become an undeniable force in the game.

Skilla’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. He recently landed a nomination for “Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Hip Hop Awards and snagged XXL’s “People’s Champ” slot in the 2024 Freshman Class—a fan-voted honor that solidifies his place in the rap pantheon. Fresh off the co-headlining “Vultures Eat The Most” Tour with Rob49, and with press love from heavy hitters like Billboard, Stereogum, Rolling Out, and People, Skilla Baby is clearly on a meteoric rise. Detroit’s latest rap king is here to stay.