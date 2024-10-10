Saycouth’s “Full On” Single Sets the Stage for Debut EP

Nashville’s rising stars Saycouth are back to captivate us yet again, this time with the highly anticipated release of their new single, “Full On.” If you’ve been vibing to their earlier tracks like “Pharoah,” “Miles,” and “Closer,” then get ready—this latest offering is set to take things to another level.

“Full On” is the final teaser before the band drops their debut EP A Full Moon Night in Sheffield, which promises to bring all the heat and heart we’ve come to expect. With the new single and the full EP both landing this Friday, October 11, it’s clear that Saycouth is ready to make their mark. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to get on board.

Video created by the Freaks of Nashville collective.

Mikayla Debasio – Vocals

Nick Bilski – Guitar

Frankie Hill – Keys and Sax

Jarred Harris – Bass

Herschal Van Dyke – Drums

Pino Squillace – Percussion

https://saycouth.com