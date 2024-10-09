The Cure Release New Track “A Fragile Thing” from Highly Anticipated Album ‘Songs of a Lost World’

The Cure has released “A Fragile Thing,” the second track from their long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World, set to be officially released on November 1st. This marks the band’s 14th studio album and their first release in 16 years. Fans have already had a taste of the new music, as songs from the album were previewed during The Cure’s extensive ‘Shows Of A Lost World’ tour, which spanned 90 dates across 33 countries. Over 1.3 million people attended the tour, and the performances were met with both fan adoration and widespread critical acclaim.

Frontman Robert Smith shared insight into the meaning behind “A Fragile Thing,” explaining that the track is about the struggles we face when making tough, often conflicting, decisions. He adds, “It’s driven by the difficulties we face in choosing between mutually exclusive needs and how we deal with the futile regret that can follow these choices, however sure we are that the right choices have been made… it can often be very hard to be the person that you really need to be.”

The release of Songs of a Lost World is a significant moment for The Cure, a band that has shaped the alternative rock landscape since their formation in 1978. Over their decades-long career, The Cure has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury Festival four times, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, solidifying their status as one of the UK’s most influential bands.

The album was written and arranged by Robert Smith, who also co-produced and mixed the record with Paul Corkett. The current lineup of The Cure includes Robert Smith (vocals, guitar, 6-string bass, keyboard), Simon Gallup (bass), Jason Cooper (drums, percussion), Roger O’Donnell (keyboard), and Reeves Gabrels (guitar). Songs of a Lost World was recorded at the iconic Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The album’s visual presentation is equally captivating, with Robert Smith creating the sleeve concept and long-time Cure collaborator Andy Vella handling the art and design. The cover art features a striking image of ‘Bagatelle,’ a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

For fans and collectors alike, Songs of a Lost World will be available in several formats, including a standard 1LP, a special Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master 2LP, a marble-colored 1LP, double cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with Blu-ray (featuring an instrumental version of the album and a Dolby Atmos mix), and digital formats.

This new release promises to be a defining moment for The Cure, as they once again prove their ability to captivate audiences with their signature blend of atmospheric sound and poignant lyrics.