Camila Cabello Shares New Song “Chanel No. 5”

With the release of her latest song “Chanel No. 5,” Camila Cabello highlights her evolution as a songwriter with the track’s clever wordplay about a woman who is confident in her pursuits. “Cute girl with a sick mind, I know just how to play my cards right” Cabello declares before going on to affirm “if I want him, he’s all mine.” “Chanel No. 5” will have an accompanying video with engaging choreography that perfectly complements the sultry track.

Preceded by singles “I LUV IT (featuring Playboi Carti)” and “HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X),” “Chanel No. 5” gives fans a deeper look into the world of C,XOXO, Camila’s new album out June 28th on Interscope Records.