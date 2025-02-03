Dawes Releases “I Love L.A.” Cover to Support Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

Acclaimed California rock band Dawes has released an exclusive cover of Randy Newman’s classic “I Love L.A.,” following their surprise performance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. All proceeds from the track will benefit The Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, supporting music professionals affected by recent devastating fires. To contribute or seek assistance, visit musicares.org/firerelief.

At the GRAMMYs, Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith led an all-star lineup—including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent—in a powerful tribute to Los Angeles’ resilience. This performance places Dawes alongside past GRAMMY® openers like Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.

The fires have deeply impacted the band personally. Griffin Goldsmith lost his home, while Taylor Goldsmith’s studio and much of the band’s equipment were destroyed. Despite their losses, Dawes has been active in relief efforts, performing at the FireAid benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum alongside legends like Stephen Stills, Mike Campbell, and Graham Nash. They also delivered a heartfelt version of “Time Spent in Los Angeles” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in support of MusiCares.

“I Love L.A.” follows Dawes’ ninth studio album, Oh Brother, available now. Praised for its blend of folk-rock, pop, and heartfelt lyrics, the album features standout tracks like “Mr. Los Angeles,” “House Parties,” and “Surprise!” with guest appearances from Conan O’Brien, Brad Paisley, and Madison Cunningham.

Dawes’ new music and activism reflect their deep connection to Los Angeles and its creative community. Fans can support fire relief efforts by streaming or purchasing “I Love L.A.,” with all proceeds aiding those affected.

DAWES – OH BROTHER TOUR 2025

MARCH

6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall †

7 – Columbus, IN – The Oil Can †

8 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark †

9 -Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage †

11 – Albany, NY – The Egg †

12 – Beverley, MA – The Cabot †

13 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center For The Arts †

APRIL

9 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre *

10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse * (SOLD OUT)

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center

16 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre *

17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center *

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

MAY 2025

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo ^

* w/ Special Guests Michigander

† The MC Taylor Goldsmith Show

^ Festival Appearance