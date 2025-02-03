R&B Songstress Tiana Kocher Broadens Her Horizons with House-Infused Beats on Latest Track “Location”

International R&B sensation Tiana Kocher is kicking off 2025 with bold new moves. Known for her sultry vocals and genre-blending artistry, Kocher is stepping into uncharted territory with her latest single, “Location”—a track that not only introduces her first foray into House music but also marks her inaugural collaboration with international producers and songwriters.

“Location”: A Fresh Sound for a New Year

“I’ve never released a house record before, so I figured, why not?” says Kocher with enthusiasm. “It’s also my first record featuring international producers and songwriters because I really wanted to broaden my horizons. 2025 is all about trying new things, so I’ll meet you at my new ‘Location’!”

The vibrant track features the creative expertise of Danish producer Lukas Kragh and talented songwriters Christine Bülow and Kristine Hagedorn, whose European influence adds an infectious energy to Kocher’s signature R&B style. The result? A dynamic blend of rhythmic beats, catchy melodies, and Kocher’s soulful vocals layered seamlessly over House-infused production.

Expanding Musical Boundaries

While “Location” marks a new genre exploration for Kocher, she’s no stranger to collaboration. Throughout her career, she’s worked with industry heavyweights like Bobby V, TLC, and Faith Evans, showcasing her versatility across R&B, soul, and pop landscapes. Beyond her personal artistry, Kocher is deeply committed to empowering fellow musicians. She hosts songwriting camps in Los Angeles that focus on uplifting women in the music industry, fostering creativity and collaboration in an often male-dominated space.

A Global Stage for Tiana Kocher

Kocher’s impact isn’t limited to the recording studio. In 2024, she had the honor of hosting the prestigious AWIT Music Awards, the Philippines’ equivalent of the Grammys, further solidifying her role as a global ambassador for music and culture. As she sets her sights on 2025, Kocher is excited to continue supporting international music initiatives while expanding her own artistic repertoire.

What’s Next for Tiana Kocher?

With “Location,” Tiana Kocher proves that she’s not afraid to take risks and redefine her sound. The track symbolizes more than just a genre shift; it represents her fearless approach to growth, collaboration, and artistic evolution. As she continues to experiment and push boundaries, one thing remains clear—Kocher’s star is on the rise, and the world is ready to meet her at every new “Location.”