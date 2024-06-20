Declan McKenna Announces Tour Dates With Sabrina Carpenter

Declan McKenna announces tour dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter in cities including Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and more (full dates below). These dates follow McKenna’s two sold out US tours and tickets will go on sale here on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time.

Declan McKenna’s third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ is out now. In an interview with Paste Magazine, McKenna discussed his new release. Paste praised the album, noting, “It’s hard for artists to seamlessly reinvent themselves in a way that doesn’t feel like a cop-out. For McKenna, it feels not just like a natural progression, but a cosmic and freeing necessity.” For an in-depth, track-by-track guide to the album, check out Consequence, which remarked that the album “sees McKenna continuing to develop a more relaxed style, allowing for the psychedelic and pop components to shine through even more brilliantly.”

McKenna describes the new album as reflective of the music he enjoys, citing influences like St Vincent (“She takes the guitar to a really cool place. Everything can be manipulated”) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s hypnotic and spacey energy. He said, “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

This album represents a new chapter for McKenna. While his earlier works showed a young musician finding his way, his latest effort showcases a seasoned artist trusting his instincts. Written and recorded under the California sun, the record features playful grooves and loose structures.

Declan McKenna Tour Dates with Sabrina Carpenter

Nov 1 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Nov 2 – Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

Nov 4 – Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum

Nov 6 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 7 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

Nov 9 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Nov 10 – San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Nov 13 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA at Cryto.com Arena