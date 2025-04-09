Deerhoof & Saul Williams Deliver a Dystopian Anthem on “Under Rats”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Two visionary forces collide on “Under Rats,” the explosive new single from Deerhoof’s forthcoming album Noble and Godlike in Ruin (out April 25 via Joyful Noise Recordings). Featuring the legendary Saul Williams, the track is a volatile blend of poetic urgency and tightly wound musical tension—claustrophobic yet strangely uplifting.

In an Instagram post, drummer Greg Saunier spoke of the deep bond and admiration the band shares for Williams: “We express ourselves in order to find our chosen family,” he wrote, reflecting on moments of doubt and the solace found in Williams’ fearless voice. Their collaboration was sparked by a backstage conversation at a small Swiss festival—American politics, poetry, and purpose converging into something lasting.

“Under Rats” bristles with anxiety. Saul’s rapid-fire lyrics ricochet through a dark, digital labyrinth—“Mountains of zeroes / Countless in fear-o”—while Deerhoof’s sonic alchemy keeps everything teetering between chaos and revelation. Satomi Matsuzaki joins in halfway through, lifting the track with flashes of melodic hope.

Noble and Godlike in Ruin is already garnering acclaim from WIRE, UNCUT, Pitchfork, and more. Following previous singles “Immigrant Songs,” “Sparrow Sparrow,” and “Overrated Species Anyhow,” this fourth glimpse into the album confirms: Deerhoof is as fearless and inventive as ever.

Catch them on tour this spring and summer, with U.S. dates starting May 1 and U.K./EU shows from July 23. With Noble and Godlike in Ruin, Deerhoof offers no easy answers—just a beautiful, necessary noise for impossible times.

Deerhoof 2025 Tour Dates:

5/01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Walker Arts Center

5/02 – Denver, CO – the Bluebird

5/03 – Portland, OR – Rev Hall

5/04 – Seattle, WA – Neumo’s

5/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Rickshaw Stop

5/09 – San Francisco, CA – The Rickshaw Stop

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

6/16 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

6/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

6/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Healer

6/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

6/22 – Toronto, ON – St. Anne’s Lower Hall

6/23 – Toronto, ON – St. Anne’s Lower Hall

6/25 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

6/26 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

6/27 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

6/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Pioneer Works

7/22 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

7/24 – Birmingham, UK – Castle and Falcon

7/25 – Edinburgh, UK – The Caves

7/26 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

7/27 – Manchester, UK – YES (The Pink Room)

7/28 – London, UK – Bush Hall

7/29 – London, UK – Bush Hall

7/30 – Margate, UK – Lido

8/01 – Genk, BE – Absolutely Free Festival

8/03 – Trondheim, NO – Kafe Skuret

8/05 – Oslo, NO – Goldie

8/06 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

8/07 – Copenhagen, DE – VEGA

8/08 – Faabord, DE – Avernax Festival