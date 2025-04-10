Vevo and Japanese Breakfast Announce ‘Live from Vevo Studios’ Performances

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Japanese Breakfast unveils ‘Live from Vevo Studios’ performances of “Mega Circuit” and “Honey Water” off their fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women).

Shot out of Vevo’s New York City studio, each of the band’s performances was captured by one camera in one take, giving viewers an intimate “fly on the wall” perspective of the band. To reflect the melancholic tone of their latest album, the performances feature the band within a gray set with neutral lighting. Each band member is also dressed in black and white attire.

Vevo’s ‘Live from Vevo Studios’ series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of live performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) follows 2021’s breakthrough Jubilee, which earned Japanese Breakfast their first two GRAMMY nominations. The new record sees front-woman and songwriter Michelle Zauner pull back from the bright extroversion that defined Jubilee to examine the darkness that surrounds the desire for mainstream success. “I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted,” Michelle explains, “I was flying too close to the sun, and realized if I kept going I was going to die.” The result is an introspective artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.

Michelle also recently released her memoir, Crying in H Mart, which debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction best-seller list – where it stayed for 60 weeks.