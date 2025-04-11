Lana Del Rey Unveils New Single ‘Henry, come on’

Lana Del Rey returns with a new single, ‘Henry, come on’, released today via Interscope Records. The track, co-written with country-pop songwriter Luke Laird and co-produced alongside Laird and longtime collaborator Drew Erickson, marks a fresh chapter in Del Rey’s ever-evolving sound.
With its lush instrumentation and Del Rey’s signature cinematic melancholy, ‘Henry, come on’ draws listeners into a haunting narrative that blurs the lines between vulnerability and resolve. The track blends Americana tones with dreamy textures, further cementing her place at the crossroads of pop, folk, and noir nostalgia.
This release comes just ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Del Rey is scheduled to take the stage on Friday, April 25th, making her debut at the country-leaning festival — a fitting setting given the track’s subtle twang and storytelling roots.
‘Henry, come on’ is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans and critics alike are already hailing it as a standout in her evolving discography.
LANA DEL REY 2025 TOUR DATES
Friday, April 25th, Stagecoach Festival, Indio USA
Sunday, August 3rd, Hinterland Music Festival USA
Monday, June 23rd, Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK
Thursday, June 26th, Hampden Park, Glasgow UK
Saturday, June 28th, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool UK
Monday, June 30th, Aviva Stadium, Dubin IE
Thursday, July 3rd, Wembley Stadium, London UK
Friday, July 4th, Wembley Stadium, London UK
