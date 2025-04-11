Lana Del Rey Unveils New Single ‘Henry, come on’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Lana Del Rey returns with a new single, ‘Henry, come on’, released today via Interscope Records. The track, co-written with country-pop songwriter Luke Laird and co-produced alongside Laird and longtime collaborator Drew Erickson, marks a fresh chapter in Del Rey’s ever-evolving sound.

With its lush instrumentation and Del Rey’s signature cinematic melancholy, ‘Henry, come on’ draws listeners into a haunting narrative that blurs the lines between vulnerability and resolve. The track blends Americana tones with dreamy textures, further cementing her place at the crossroads of pop, folk, and noir nostalgia.

This release comes just ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Del Rey is scheduled to take the stage on Friday, April 25th, making her debut at the country-leaning festival — a fitting setting given the track’s subtle twang and storytelling roots.

‘Henry, come on’ is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans and critics alike are already hailing it as a standout in her evolving discography.

LANA DEL REY 2025 TOUR DATES

Friday, April 25th, Stagecoach Festival, Indio USA

Sunday, August 3rd, Hinterland Music Festival USA

Monday, June 23rd, Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK

Thursday, June 26th, Hampden Park, Glasgow UK

Saturday, June 28th, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool UK

Monday, June 30th, Aviva Stadium, Dubin IE

Thursday, July 3rd, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Friday, July 4th, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Sunday, August 3rd, Hinterland Music Festival USA