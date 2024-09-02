Destroy Lonely Ascends to New Heights with “Love Lasts Forever”

Destroy Lonely is back and better than ever. The Atlanta native’s sophomore album, Love Lasts Forever, drops like a sonic bomb, firmly establishing his place in the pantheon of modern rap. The 21-track epic marks a significant chapter in Lonely’s career, one that signals his evolution from rising star to fully-fledged artist and storyteller. With production credits reading like a who’s who of hip-hop heavyweights—Lil 88, Wheezy, KP Beatz, Clayco, CXDY, and more—the album also boasts explosive collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert and his Opium labelmate Ken Carson. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s even an exclusive version of “BANGAZ” featuring none other than Don Toliver.

Love Lasts Forever isn’t just an album—it’s a genre-bending journey through Lonely’s creative psyche. Reflecting on the project, Lonely shared, “Hope y’all love this as much as we do, took about a year to get right.” And right it is. With its innovative sound and boundary-pushing beats, this album is destined to become a staple for those who crave music that defies convention. Released via Opium/Interscope Records, it’s an offering that fans and critics alike won’t want to miss.

Lonely has been on a relentless drive throughout 2024, stoking anticipation for Love Lasts Forever with cryptic teases and tantalizing previews across social media. Earlier this summer, he dropped “LUV 4 YA,” a metaphor-laced track that begins with a laid-back groove before escalating into a high-octane anthem that delves deep into the intersection of love and materialism. The track’s visual, a masterpiece directed by 91 Rules, is a surreal journey that finds the Atlanta artist battling his way out of an alternate reality. As the world conspires to keep him trapped in limbo, Lonely’s determination is put to the test in a sequence as visually striking as it is metaphorically rich.

Not stopping there, Lonely doubles down with the release of the video for “DOUBT IT,” also helmed by 91 Rules. This latest visual is a fast-paced, oil-soaked frenzy, set against a post-apocalyptic backdrop. It’s a world of stark beauty, where meticulous set design and razor-sharp camera work come together to create a film that is as stunning as it is disorienting—a perfect match for the energy of the track.

If 2023 was the year that put Destroy Lonely on the map, then 2024 is the year he redraws it entirely. His debut album, If Looks Could Kill, catapulted him to new heights, smashing records left and right. Within 24 hours of its release, the album soared to No. 1 on Apple Music and racked up nearly 10 million streams on Spotify, marking his biggest streaming day to date. It also secured a spot in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200.

But Destroy Lonely isn’t content to dominate just the music world. He’s making waves in fashion and culture, too. His partnership with designer Matthew Williams (formerly of Givenchy) for an exclusive merch collection, appearances in two iconic Marc Jacobs campaigns, starring role in a Bose campaign, and the launch of his own limited-edition Vitamin Water flavors (appropriately named “Look Killa Juice”) showcase his multifaceted creativity. These bold ventures across various domains have only solidified his status as a true innovator, one who refuses to be confined by any single label.