Indie Rock Band Sybris Returns with “Dead” Music Video After 15 Years in the Shadows

In a move that feels both long overdue and eerily well-timed, Chicago’s Sybris has dropped their first album in 15 years, Gold on Hold. The band, which has remained a cult favorite in indie circles, unveiled the album’s lead single “Dead” with a darkly fitting video on November 1st—yes, Day of the Dead. This release isn’t just a return of the band, but also a revival of Absolutely Kosher Records, the label that once housed them and is now back in action.

The video for “Dead,” directed by Mark Bachara and Ian Merritt, plays right into the band’s signature sardonic vibe. The song itself, a sort of life-affirming ode to the bizarre and joyous spite that comes with surviving, feels like a defiant declaration. As the band puts it, “Being alive is weird as hell… Ain’t nothin’ more life-affirming than death sometimes. That’s kinda what ‘Dead’ is about.” It’s a statement only Sybris could make—raw, introspective, and more than a little twisted.

But let’s rewind. Imagine your favorite band recording their best album yet, one that surpasses their earlier work in every way. Now, imagine that album never being released, left to gather dust on a forgotten shelf. That’s exactly what happened with Gold on Hold. Recorded back in 2011 with engineer Dalton Brand at Ohio’s Waveburner Studio, the album was poised to be a game-changer. The band—Angela Mullenhour (vocals, guitar), Phil Naumann (guitar), Shawn Podgurski (bass), and Clayton DeMuth (drums)—had found their groove. Clayton, the third drummer to join, had finally solidified the lineup, pushing them to new heights.

<a href="https://sybris.bandcamp.com/album/gold-on-hold">Gold on Hold by Sybris</a>

But fate had other plans. Later that year, Absolutely Kosher, plagued by debt, had to shutter its doors, leaving Sybris without a label and no clear path forward. Disheartened, the band members drifted apart, and Gold on Hold was shelved.

For Cory Brown, owner of Absolutely Kosher, letting Gold on Hold languish was nothing short of criminal. Brown had been enamored with Sybris ever since hearing “Best Day in History Ever” from their debut album. While their second record was strong, Gold on Hold was the album that truly captured the band’s promise. When he decided to relaunch Absolutely Kosher for its 25th anniversary, his first call was to Angela. Her reaction? “I can’t believe you’re calling me right now.” Within a week, the whole band was back on board.

Listening to Gold on Hold now, it’s clear this record has aged like fine wine. Angela’s voice, always a unique force in modern music, cuts through the noise of today’s indie scene with even more clarity and power. Gold on Hold feels like a time capsule from an era when alternative rock still had a beating heart, and yet it sounds fresher than anything that came after it.

Gold on Hold isn’t just a lost gem; it’s a resurrection. Sybris has come back to reclaim their place in the indie rock pantheon, and this album, finally seeing the light of day, is proof that sometimes, the best things in life really are worth the wait.

Gold on Hold will be available on LP, CD and digital via Absolutely Kosher Records on September 6th, 2024. Pre-orders are available via Sybris Bandcamp page.

