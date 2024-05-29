Disclosure Unveils New Single “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Disclosure are back with their hugely anticipated new single “She’s Gone, Dance On” out now. Already whipping up a frenzy in clubs and parties all over the world with DJ support from the likes of Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, Sammy Virji and Dom Dolla on hand to spread the good word, support for the new track has led to a swathe of fervent viral attention from fans who have been relentlessly sharing online and eagerly awaiting its official release.

The track premiered earlier today as the “Hottest Record” on “BBC Radio 1’s “New Music Show with Jack Saunders,” and went viral last month when Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Ice Spice were captured dancing to it during Dom Dolla’s Coachella set.

A timely injection of new music ahead of Disclosure’s busy summer as brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence return to the live circuit, in the coming months the duo will showcase an all-new live show- replete with live instrumentation and a bigger, bolder audio-visual experience- for a solid run of headline slots across global festivals this summer. The first is Primavera this Friday, Parklife and Glastonbury next month (their second time headlining The Other Stage), followed by HARD Summer in LA, CRSSD in San Diego and Portola in San Francisco. See below for tour dates or view here.

“She’s Gone, Dance On” samples orchestral legend Ennio Morricone’s “Dance On” from the film Così Come Se. It has been teased across recent months, originally getting its first play from Guy at Disclosure’s LA pop show in October. These packed-out underplay events led to the birth of Friends & Family – a new club series curated by Guy. A joyful space where Guy visits the world’s intimate venues to throw a party with, you guessed it, friends (the DJs) and family (the fans). Each unexpected lineup consists of exciting B2Bs, including Cajmere (Green Velvet), HAAi, Chloé Caillet, salute, Sammy Virji, DJ Tennis, TSHA, Duskus and many more. This series has given Disclosure fans – old and new – the chance to fully immerse themselves in their world; a very different but equally rewarding experience from their epic, full-blown live shows.

And so we continue…we Dance On.

Disclosure – Tour Dates

5/25 Paris, France Cercle Festival

5/31 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound

6/7-9 Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands Best Kept Secret

6/8-9 Manchester, UK Parklife Festival

6/26-30 Pilton, UK Glastonbury Festival

8/3 Los Angeles, CA HARD Summer

9/28 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival

9/29 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival