Doechii Drops New Single “Nosebleeds” After GRAMMY Win for Best Rap Album

Fresh off her triumphant win at the GRAMMY Awards, Doechii is keeping the momentum alive with the release of her brand-new single, “Nosebleeds.” The track, which she wrote and recorded specifically to celebrate her GRAMMY® victory, showcases her signature blend of candor, wit, and unapologetic confidence. Produced by Jonas Jeberg and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith, “Nosebleeds” is now available for streaming and download via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records.

Doechii’s night at the GRAMMYs was nothing short of historic. She walked away with the Best Rap Album award for her critically acclaimed 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, a project that solidified her place as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic voices. In addition to her win, she earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her hit single “Nissan Altima.”

Following the release of Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii embarked on the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, captivating audiences across the U.S., Europe, and the UK. Her dynamic performances of tracks like “Denial is a River” and “Boiled Peanuts” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and her standout NPR Tiny Desk Concert further showcased her artistry. She also received the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s eighth annual Hitmakers celebration, cementing her influence in the industry.

At the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where she participated in a special discussion and performance, legendary rapper Killer Mike introduced Doechii with high praise, calling her “an artist who I feel is the present, the future – and who’s going to change music forever.”

“Nosebleeds” captures the energy of an artist at the top of her game, addressing the whirlwind of success, the scrutiny that comes with fame, and the unwavering support of her fans. As Doechii continues to break barriers and redefine hip-hop, this latest single is a powerful reminder of why she’s one of the most exciting artists in music today.