Elton John & Brandi Carlile Announce Collaborative Album: Who Believes In Angels?

Music legends Elton John and Brandi Carlile have officially announced their highly anticipated collaborative studio album, Who Believes In Angels?, set for release on April 4, 2025, via Interscope Records. Fans can now pre-order the album to gain exclusive access to tickets for An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile at The London Palladium on March 26, 2025.

A Unique Creative Collaboration

The album, conceived by Elton, Brandi, and Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, blends their distinct musical styles. With lyrics from longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin and Brandi herself, the trio crafted the entire album from scratch in just 20 days at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles. Backed by an all-star band—including Chad Smith, Pino Palladino, and Josh Klinghoffer—the result is a breathtaking mix of rock, pop, Americana, and synth-heavy psychedelia.

New Single & Documentary Insight

The title track, Who Believes In Angels?, debuts today, showcasing a seamless fusion of Elton’s signature piano melodies and Brandi’s soaring vocals. Additionally, fans can watch an exclusive documentary capturing the raw, emotional recording process—offering a rare glimpse into Elton’s creative world.

Don’t miss this extraordinary album—pre-order now and be part of music history! 🎶✨