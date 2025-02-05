Bob Mould Unveils New Single “Neanderthal”

Bob Mould has shared the latest single from his upcoming new album, “Neanderthal,” available everywhere now. Mould’s 15th solo album and first full-length studio album in more than four years, Here We Go Crazy arrives via Granary Music/BMG Records on Friday, March 7. Pre-orders are available now.

“In the early stages of writing this album, I envisioned ‘Neanderthal’ as the opening track,” says Mould. “I imagined a child raised in an unstable home, perpetually exposed to erratic and confrontational behavior. A fight or flight situation. ‘Neanderthal’ is a frantic sprint through darkened hallways littered with tension, conflict, and aggression. A claustrophobic maze of distorted mirrors. As the song nears the end, a pair of subconscious voices appear. The first voice is both soothing and unsettling, while the final voice is reactionary and violent. It’s a fight or flight song.”

Produced by Mould at Chicago, IL’s famed Electrical Audio in early 2024 and then finished and mixed at Oakland, CA’s Tiny Telephone with longtime engineer Beau Sorenson, Here We Go Crazy once again features backing by the crack rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. Together the trio bring a bracing attack to eleven new Bob Mould songs.

BOB MOULD BAND HERE WE GO CRAZY TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box *

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s *

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater * – SOLD OUT

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s *

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn *

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre *

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre +

25 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

26 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

27 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop ^

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

MAY

2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club ^

3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ^ – SOLD OUT

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

7 – Washington DC – Black Cat ^

9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy ^

11 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden #

* w/ Special Guest Craig Finn

+ w/ Special Guests Poster Children

^ w/ Special Guest J. Robbins

# w/ Special Guests Winged Wheel