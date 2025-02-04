GloRilla Drops “PROCEDURE” Featuring Latto, Announces The GLORIOUS Tour

GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla, a standout signee of CMG, has released her highly anticipated video, “PROCEDURE,” featuring fellow GRAMMY nominee Latto. Directed by Benny Boom, the video creatively reimagines the ’90s cult classic Set It Off, showcasing Glo and Latto as masterminds of a thrilling bank heist. The plot takes an unexpected twist when Glo wakes up from the dream, receiving a call from her on-screen mother, Set It Off star Vivica A. Fox. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV, BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, and even lit up the Paramount Times Square billboards.

GloRilla’s momentum doesn’t stop there. She recently announced The GLORIOUS Tour, kicking off in March 2025 and hitting major cities like New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at glorillaofficial.com. Meanwhile, Latto continues to make waves with her remix of “Blick Sum,” featuring Playboi Carti from her chart-topping album Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Glo’s star power soared with her explosive debut on Saturday Night Live, performing hits like “Yeah Glo!” and participating in a live skit with Dave Chappelle. Her debut album GLORIOUS debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, the highest debut for a female rapper in 2024. She also secured two GRAMMY nominations for her double-platinum hit “Yeah Glo!”

As GloRilla continues her unstoppable rise, GLORIOUS is hailed as one of the year’s best albums, with hits like “TGIF” earning critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, and Time Magazine. Under Yo Gotti’s guidance, Big Glo is redefining hip-hop’s future.

The GLORIOUS Tour Dates

March 5, 2025: Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

March 6, 2025: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

March 7, 2025: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

March 9, 2025: Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium

March 10, 2025: Ft Lauderdale, FL War Memorial

March 12, 2025: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13, 2025: Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum

March 14, 2025: Washington, D.C. The Anthem

March 19, 2025: New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

March 20, 2025: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 22, 2025: Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 23, 2025: Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

March 24, 2025: St. Louis, MO The Factory

March 26, 2025: Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

March 27, 2025: Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 6, 2025: Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival

April 11, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 1

April 12, 2025: Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 13, 2025: Stateline, NV Tahoe Blue Event Center

April 16, 2025: Oakland, CA Fox Theater

April 18, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 2

TBD Memphis, TN TBD