Visionary LA Musician Robbie Gennet Unveils New Album Walking The Wire, Featuring Funk-Infused Single “Vacillate”

Kicking off what promises to be a groundbreaking year of music and performances, Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and visionary artist Robbie Gennet has officially released his new full-length album, Walking The Wire. This release marks the beginning of an ambitious project that will see Gennet dropping a total of 10 self-produced albums throughout 2025, accompanied by a series of dynamic live shows and performances across the country.

Leading the charge is the album’s infectious first single, “Vacillate”, a funk-infused, genre-blurring track that showcases Gennet’s flair for blending timeless grooves with innovative sounds. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Clavinet—famously heard in Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”—Gennet builds the song around this funky foundation, giving it a fresh, modern twist.

“Most people know the sound of the Clavinet from Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition,’ but it’s not an easy instrument to base a song around, which is why it was so alluring for me to play around with,” Gennet explains. “I was also exploring lyrical themes of personal evolution, reflecting on how reluctant most people are to let go of the past and the person they used to be. If the person you were no longer serves your life, who do you have to become to find your way forward?”

Gennet’s creative spirit is fueled by a diverse array of influences, including artistic legends like David Bowie and Lin-Manuel Miranda. His latest project, Walking The Wire, sets the tone for a year-long artistic journey, with new albums slated for release every month through the end of 2025. Fans can also look forward to immersive live performances, exclusive merchandise drops, and other exciting surprises as part of this expansive creative campaign.

Known for his versatility and fearless exploration of sound, Robbie Gennet is a true musical chameleon. His work effortlessly traverses genres—from imaginative piano compositions to rock, funk, jazz, and pop—defying easy categorization. This prolific period of creativity stems from a deeply personal place. In 2018, Gennet faced the devastating loss of his home and studio to a fire. Yet, from that tragedy emerged a renewed artistic vision, as he channeled his experiences into a body of work that transcends boundaries and redefines his musical identity.

As 2025 unfolds, Robbie Gennet is poised to deliver a transformative musical experience. With Walking The Wire setting the stage, this year will be a testament to his resilience, passion, and boundless creative energy—an audacious journey where music, performance, and personal evolution collide.