First Look: Alarum Trailer Promises High-Octane Espionage Action Starring Scott Eastwood and Sylvester Stallone

Mark your calendars: the action-packed thriller Alarum is set to hit theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand services starting January 17, 2025. Featuring an A-list cast including Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Mike Colter, this gripping film promises to be a must-watch for fans of high-stakes spy drama.

Directed with flair and featuring pulse-pounding sequences, Alarum delves into the world of espionage with an electrifying narrative. Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald star as Joe and Lara, a married couple living under the radar in a secluded winter retreat. But their tranquil existence is shattered when shadowy operatives uncover their potential ties to ALARUM—a mysterious and elite rogue spy network. As suspicions spiral and betrayals mount, the couple finds themselves in the crosshairs of a relentless global intelligence operation determined to recover a critical asset at all costs.

Stallone and Colter bring their formidable screen presence to roles that promise intensity and gravitas, complementing Eastwood and Fitzgerald’s dynamic performances. If the newly released trailer is any indication, Alarum combines edge-of-your-seat action with intricate storytelling, making it one of the most anticipated releases of early 2025.

With its star-studded cast, compelling premise, and a release timed to kick off the new year with a bang, Alarum is positioned to make waves in theaters and at home alike.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic ride.