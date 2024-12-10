Universal Pictures Announces Christmas Day Sing-Along Screenings of Wicked

In a move sure to delight fans this holiday season, Universal Pictures has revealed plans for special Christmas Day sing-along screenings of Wicked. The box-office sensation, which has already cemented its place as a cultural phenomenon, will host interactive screenings in over 1,000 theaters across the United States, Canada, and select international markets. These events will feature on-screen lyrics and a personalized introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The announcement comes as Wicked continues to make history. The film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical has officially dethroned Grease as the highest-grossing Broadway-to-film adaptation in domestic box-office history, a title the latter held for an astonishing 46 years.

At the heart of Wicked’s success is its soaring soundtrack, penned by Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The film’s album, brimming with the generation-defining music that propelled the stage version to greatness, has set new records of its own. Upon its release, the soundtrack debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the largest streaming week ever for a stage-to-screen musical film soundtrack, with over 270 million global streams. Additionally, it holds the distinction of being the top soundtrack debut of the decade. To coincide with the sing-along screenings, a special sing-along edition of the soundtrack will be digitally released on December 20 via Verve Records/Republic Records.

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” said Jim Orr, Universal Pictures’ President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”

The sing-along screenings, presented in standard-format theaters, will feature multiple showtimes at most locations on December 25. Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the film’s iconic musical numbers, with on-screen lyrics enhancing the interactive experience.

Tickets for the Christmas Day sing-along screenings are now available, and additional details about showtimes can be found at wickedmovie.com/singalong. For those who prefer the traditional experience, Wicked will also continue its standard theatrical run in cinemas nationwide.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Broadway show or newly enchanted by the film, Wicked’s sing-along screenings promise to be an unforgettable event—one that invites audiences to join in on the magic that has captivated millions worldwide.