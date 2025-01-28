FKA twigs Releases ‘EUSEXUA’ Along With New Music Video

FKA twigs releases her third studio album EUSEXUA via Atlantic Records/Young Recordings. Alongside the album’s arrival, she shares the Jordan Hemingway-directed music video for album highlight “Striptease,” which she teased this past weekend when she hosted a rave at Brooklyn’s Market Hotel. Ahead of the album’s release, twigs shared the singles “Drums of Death,” “Perfect Stranger,” and the album’s title track, the last of which was celebrated as one of the best songs of 2024 by The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, The Ringer, Stereogum and more.

The album’s title is a word of twigs’ own making, which she defined as the “moment before an orgasm: pure nothingness but also pure focus in a state of eusexua. That’s kind of the way I want to live my life right now” in her April 2024 cover story for British Vogue. A “love letter to how dance music makes [her] feel,” EUSEXUA was executive produced by twigs herself alongside longtime collaborator Koreless and features additional production from Dylan Brady, Eartheater, Ethan P Flynn, G-Dragon, Jeff Bhasker and Nicolas Jaar, among others.

To celebrate the album’s release, twigs is hosting a handful of sold-out raves across the UK and Paris to bring the world of EUSEXUA to life the way she did in Brooklyn this past weekend. This spring she will embark on her EUSEXUA 2025 Tour, her first formal tour since 2019. With the majority of its dates already sold out, twigs will kick off the tour on March 8th in Prague, the city whose rich techno scene served as inspiration for EUSEXUA. She will later make stops in Berlin, London, Chicago, New York before special festival performances at Coachella in Indio and Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City in April, as well as Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris in June.

FKA twigs Upcoming Tour Dates

1/24 – London, UK @ The Cause

1/25 – Manchester, UK @ Islington Mill

1/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

3/08 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

3/11 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

3/13 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

3/15 – Brussels, BE @ Le Halles de Schaerbeek

3/18 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

3/21 – London, UK @ Magazine

3/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

3/27 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

3/30 – Toronto, ON @ History

3/31 – Toronto, ON @ History

4/3 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown

4/4 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown

4/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Axe Ceremonia

4/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

6/4 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound

6/8 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green