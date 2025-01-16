From Paris With Love: Oracle Sisters Unveil Dreamy Anthem “Blue Left Hand”

On February 14 the Paris-based three-piece Oracle Sisters – Julia Johansen, Chris Willatt & Lewis Lazar – will release their new album Divinations via Wizard Artists, the band’s own imprint. Today they tease the album with 3rd single, “Blue Left Hand.”

The song, a lyrical tapestry weaving together history, philosophy, and cultural critique was inspired by Silvia Federici’s book Caliban and the Witch and represents the most raunchy track from the band so far, jumping with urgency.

The new track is accompanied by an irreverent video directed by Jim Longden, who elaborates “We had a Priest with a gun fetish, a Nun who showers using money, a Drag Queen who spends the daytime running a formal business, two innocent ballet dancers, one of the set design team playing a Jester, while a disco dancer has an identity crisis of whether he is in the band or not. So, all in all, it was a fascinating day on the set of ‘Blue Left Hand.’”

Oracle Sisters Live Dates 2025

3/8 – Le 106 – Rouen, FR

3/13 – L’Épicerie Moderne – Lyon, FR

3/14– Le Rockstore – Montpellier, FR

3/15 – El Pumarejo – Barcelona, ES

3/18 – Ubu – Rennes, FR

3/19 – La Cigale – Paris, FR

3/21– La Vapeur – Dijon, FR

3/22 – Rocher de Palmer – Bordeaux, FR

3/24 – Sala Copérnico – Madrid, ES

3/25 – M.Ou.Co – Porto, PT

3/26 – Riquela – Santiago, ES

3/27– Bilborock – Bilbao, ES

3/28– Le Metronum – Toulouse, FR

4/1 – XOYO – Birmingham, UK

4/2 – KOKO – London, UK

4/3 – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK

4/4 – Hangar34 – Liverpool, UK

4/5 – G2 – Glasgow, UK

4/6– Button Factory – Dublin, IE

4/8 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

4/10 – L’Aéronef – Lille, FR

4/11 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

4/12 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

4/13 – Botanique/Grand Salon – Brussels, BE

4/14 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, DE

7/25 – Tramlines Festival – Sheffield, UK