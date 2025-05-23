Grand Agent Unleashes Long-Awaited Sequel: By Design 2—A Bold Call to the Hip-Hop Nation

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

More than twenty years after his seminal debut, Grand Agent returns with By Design 2—an explosive sequel that doubles as a rallying cry to the hip-hop community. Fueled by his ongoing work with the PHILLY TRUCE Foundation, this album is more than a collection of tracks—it’s a statement, a blueprint, and a movement.

The project is packed with heavyweight collaborations, featuring hip-hop legends Grand Puba (Brand Nubian), Cee Knowledge (Digable Planets), Tajai (Souls of Mischief/Hieroglyphics), MC Breeze (Joey B. Ellis), Culture Freedom (Poor Righteous Teachers), and Planet Asia. Their voices add layers of legacy and impact, proving By Design 2 isn’t just for underground heads—it speaks to the full spectrum of hip-hop culture.

From the opening bars of the lead single, “Free the Culture”—featuring Grand Puba, Tajai, and Culture Freedom—it’s clear this album carries purpose. Production is handled by a range of talents, including Tribeca, Prickly Pear, and Bjorn Von Kalt. But the most compelling evolution comes from Philly stalwart LE Square and Grand Agent’s own son, Sabbath, bringing generational depth to the beats.

Tracks like “The Finest,” a reimagining of Jay-Z and Biggie’s classic “Brooklyn’s Finest” with Planet Asia, showcase lyrical finesse and respect for tradition while pushing boundaries. Meanwhile, “Philly Truce” flips Snoop’s “Gin & Juice” into a sobering anthem for gun violence prevention, aligning perfectly with Grand Agent’s activist mission.

Bold experimentation continues with “Thank God I’m a City Boy,” a clever reinterpretation of John Denver’s classic, and “Can’t Say Love Enough,” which boldly interpolates the Black National Anthem. But it’s the provocative “White People Do Your Job” that’s sparking conversations—calling out complicity while extending a challenge for real change.

“This isn’t just music—it’s movement,” Grand Agent says. “Hip-hop has matured. We’ve got power now. This album is a call to use it.”

Released alongside his 50th birthday and his new book Brotherly Action: The Answer to Philadelphia’s 341-Year-Old Prayer, By Design 2 marks a new era for hip-hop leadership. It’s streaming now, with a deluxe Juneteenth edition on the way. The message is loud and clear: the time to act is now.