Chevy Metal Gear Up for Summer U.S. Tour

Chevy Metal — the long-running cover band co-founded by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins — today announced their headlining summer tour across the United States.

Pre-sale ticketing for Chevy Metal’s summer tour begins TODAY, Wednesday, May 21. The presale code is: MULLETPASS. General on sale starts Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

Chevy Metal got their start around 2002, when Taylor Hawkins began playing small gigs with bassist Wiley Hodgden — his longtime drum tech from the Foo Fighters. Over the years, the lineup evolved, especially on guitar, and so did the scale of their shows. What began as a low-key side project grew into a full-throttle rock outfit, playing everything from intimate venues to major corporate events.

These days, guitar duties are handled by Brent Woods, who learned his craft from the legendary Randy Rhoads. And since Hawkins’ death in 2022, the man keeping the beat for Chevy Metal is none other than his son, Shane Hawkins.

“The shows will be loud,” says co-founder Hodgden. “It’s old-school rock and roll: lots of drum solos. There will be cussing — sorry, we try not to, but it happens.”

Chevy Metal’s specialty as a ’70s dirt-rock cover band is turning deep album cuts into their own. “We don’t just play covers like the original,” says Woods. “We make them our own, as if we wrote them. We fuck them up a bit, speed the tempos, add jams, etc. We just have fun with it.”

Fans can expect a high-energy night of music sourced from such legends as Black Sabbath, Van Halen, The Police, Queen, Thin Lizzy and The Rolling Stones, just to name a few.

Past surprise guests have included rock royalty such as Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones), Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons (Kiss), Roger Taylor (Queen), Chad Smith and Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Robby Krieger (The Doors), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), and, naturally, the Foo Fighters.

Chevy Metal’s summer tour promises the same wild spirit, with a rotating set list and occasional musical guests. No two nights are ever the same.

CHEVY METAL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES

Sat Jul 19 –– Denver, CO –– Marquis Theater

Sat Jul 20 –– Aspen, CO –– Belly Up Aspen

Wed Jul 23 –– Allston, MA –– Brighton Music Hall

Thu Jul 24 –– New York, NY –– Gramercy Theatre

Fri Jul 25 –– Philadelphia, PA –– The Foundry

Sat Jul 26 –– Washington, DC –– The Atlantis

Sat Aug 9 –– Long Beach, CA –– Alex’s Bar