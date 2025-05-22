Premiere: Ascendant Drops “Love Saved My Life (Mboya Mellow Rhodes Remix)” – A Soulful House Journey

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Chicago’s own Ascendant returns with a powerful message wrapped in rhythm: the premiere of their new single “Love Saved My Life (Mboya Mellow Rhodes Remix)” has arrived. This soulful, house-infused remix sets the stage for an official multi-version release of “Love Saved My Life” on Friday, May 23.

More than two decades into their musical journey, Ascendant continues to embody their name — always rising, always evolving. With roots firmly planted in Chicago Soul and branches stretching into house, gospel, and jazz, the group’s authenticity remains its most magnetic force.

Each member is a force in their own right — together, they form one of Chicago’s most spiritually resonant ensembles: original founders Kael Mboya (keys/vocals) and Michael Lockett (vocals/percussion) are joined by Renee Ruffin (vocals), Eric Johnson (drums), and powerhouse vocalist Donica Lynn. Together, they craft a sound that is emotionally resonant, sonically rich, and spiritually uplifting — a sound that has graced stages with legends like George Duke, Rachelle Ferrell, Malik Yusef, and Meshell Ndegeocello.

The “Mboya Mellow Rhodes Remix” brings a distinctly Chicago House flavor to the new single, channeling deep grooves and warm keys with Kael Mboya’s signature touch. It’s a remix that honors both the city’s house heritage and Ascendant’s soul foundation — a testament to music as healing, connection, and affirmation.

This remix premiere marks the first of several iterations of “Love Saved My Life” to be released as part of a forthcoming EP-style collection. Fans can expect a spectrum of versions that explore different facets of the song’s central theme: that love — real, enduring love — can pull us from the darkest places into the light.

The band will be playing at City Winery on Wednesday, June 11 at https://citywinery.com/chicago/events/ascendant-zthwe0



https://ascendantmusic.com/