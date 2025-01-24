horsegiirL releases new EP ‘v.i.p – very important pony’ Along With New Music Video

Berlin-based producer, DJ and artist horsegiirL releases her much anticipated new EP v.i.p. – very important pony via Three Six Zero Recordings.

On the new EP, recent singles “eat, sleep, slay,” and “take it offff”sit perfectly alongside opener “materiaL hor$e” and Namasenda collab “giirL math” as horsegiirL pairs her distinctive vocals alongside signature productions for this six track sonic / equine journey. In a little over 15 minutes, horsegiirL takes listeners on a whirlwind tour of her inspirations as she draws on hyperpop, gabber, hardstyle, and breaks to create her most accomplished work to date.

Speaking about the EP, horsegiirL explains “v.i.p. – very important pony, is me attempting to wrap my head around what the past months have been like… I’ve been introduced to so much of human culture and honestly I fell in love with the city! very important pony is more than a club record, it’s a lifestyle”

The new EP follows on from a series of viral hits such as “My Barn My Rules,” “My Little White Pony,” and 2024 release “Obsessed” which saw horsegiirL further blur the lines between pop and hard techno.

horsegiirL

v.i.p – very important pony

January 24, 2025

Three Six Zero

materiaL hor$e take it offff giirL math feat. Namasenda eat, sleep, slay, bby luv x3 feat. DJ G2G scene before the kiss xoxo

Upcoming live dates

4/6 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Ceremonia Festival

4/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella – Weekend 1

4/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella – Weekend 2

6/7 – Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival

7/3 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

8/23 – Belfast, UK @ Emerge Festival