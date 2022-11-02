Italian Psychological Thriller “Shadows” Starring Mia Threapleton Makes North American Debut

November 2, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Red Water Entertainment has announced the North American VOD debut of Carlo Lavagna’s Shadows. The Irish-Italian psychological thriller will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting November 15th.

Shadows is the second feature from director Carlo Lavagna, with a script by Fabio Mollo, Damiano Bruè, Vanessa Picciarelli, and Tiziana Triana. The film stars Mia Threapleton, Lola Petticrew and Saskia Reeves as a family of survivors in an abandoned hotel after the apparent end of the world.

Threapleton made her screen debut alongside her mother Kate Winslet in A Little Chaos and will next appear in Starz’s adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. Shadows is her first leading role.