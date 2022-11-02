Red Water Entertainment has announced the North American VOD debut of Carlo Lavagna’s Shadows. The Irish-Italian psychological thriller will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting November 15th.

Shadows is the second feature from director Carlo Lavagna, with a script by Fabio Mollo, Damiano Bruè, Vanessa Picciarelli, and Tiziana Triana. The film stars Mia Threapleton, Lola Petticrew and Saskia Reeves as a family of survivors in an abandoned hotel after the apparent end of the world.

Threapleton made her screen debut alongside her mother Kate Winslet in A Little Chaos and will next appear in Starz’s adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. Shadows is her first leading role.